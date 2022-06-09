Newcastle Herald
Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai praise Billy Slater's 'phenomenal' coaching debut after Queensland's 16-10 win

By Max McKinney
June 9 2022 - 10:00am
'OUTSTANDING': Queensland centre Dane Gagai impressed coach Billy Slater. Picture: Getty Images

Newcastle's Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai have praised the job former Queensland teammate Billy Slater did as coach, describing his ability to instil belief in the playing group as "phenomenal".

Max McKinney

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

