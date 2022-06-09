Newcastle's Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai have praised the job former Queensland teammate Billy Slater did as coach, describing his ability to instil belief in the playing group as "phenomenal".
Slater, who played 31 Origins before retiring at the end of the 2018 NRL season, inspired Queensland to a 16-10 victory at Accor Stadium in his first game in charge.
The Maroons mentor said his players had won all the "little moments" in the game and produced a performance that matched "the way Queensland has played for decades".
Slater had pledged to bring the best of out of Kalyn Ponga after his mixed campaign with Newcastle and the 24-year-old fullback delivered for the Maroons.
He defused the kicking game of NSW's playmakers and was strong in support through the middle when his side had the ball. Ponga also had a hand in Queensland's third try, producing one of his typical left-side runs and throwing a cutout pass to put winger Valentine Holmes over in the 53rd minute.
In the sheds after the game, Ponga told the Newcastle Herald he had been inspired by Slater's passion.
"You can just tell how much he cares about Queensland; the people, the players, the state," Ponga said. "It was pretty surreal for me, to be honest, to have Billy as a head coach, I just tried to pick his brain as much I could. To have the staff that we do, it was pretty cool."
Slater, arguably the game's greatest ever fullback, played 323 games for the Melbourne Storm over 16 seasons. His record as a fullback is without peer; 190 NRL tries, two premierships, two Dally M Medals - the list goes on.
Ponga said he had never had such a closely-aligned mentor and hoped to learn all he could from Slater.
"I've spoken to him a little bit over the phone, which has been awesome, but to be here with him in person, it's pretty special," Ponga said. "For me to just be able to talk to him and try and get as much information as I can out of him, I'm extremely grateful. I'll be looking to do the same next camp."
Gagai had similar praise for Slater, saying he brought the group together and helped four Maroons players make successful debuts.
"Billy's ability to put belief in all the players was phenomenal," the centre said.
"He is definitely going to have a long future in coaching. He understands what it takes to win but he also understands getting to know his players and building those relationships. I thought he was fantastic."
Slater had a high opinion of Gagai, who in his 20th Origin match scored the Maroons' first try to help them take a 6-4 lead into halftime.
Defending inside debutant Selwyn Cobbo, Gagai was always going to have a job on his hands to hold up Queensland's right edge and he did a commendable job despite missing a game-high nine tackles and NSW centre Jack Wighton splitting the pair to score the opening try.
"Dane Gagai has never let Queensland down in any one of those 20 Origins," Slater said. "He was outstanding again tonight. He does whatever the team needs him to do."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
