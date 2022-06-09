Newcastle Herald
Hunter-raised ballerina prepares for performance with Australian Ballet School

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
June 9 2022 - 11:30pm
Devoted: Evangeline Beal-Attwood spends weekdays on classes, conditioning and rehearsals; dances on Saturday mornings; and works on Sundays. She said some days were hard, but being part of a cohort, resting and remembering your reasons for joining helped. Picture: Lynette Wills

HUNTER-raised ballerina Evangeline Beal-Attwood has been dancing for most of her life, but still feels a rush whenever she is on stage.

Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

