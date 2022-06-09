Seven Days in League: Nathan Brown once was a Warrior

NOT content with conquering Bubonic Plague, saving NRL players from poverty, rewriting the rule book and renaming the 13-man code rugba league, ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys appoints himself the new chairman of selectors for the Kangaroos.
Even Saint Peter's harshest critics would have to admit he's not shy when it's time to roll up the sleeves and have a dig.
Laurie Daley and Darren Lockyer have apparently been punted from the selection panel, but what would they know?
At the very least V'landys should have more footy acumen than former NRL chief executive Dave Smith, who on his first day in office admitted he didn't have a clue who the Kangaroos skipper was. (Hint, they shared the same surname).
Meanwhile, how bad are the Titans? Bad enough to cop a 32-6 pizzling on home turf against the Cows, who are without their three Origin stars.
KANGAROOS coach Mal Meninga insists he has no problems with Peter V'landys helping to hand out the green-and-gold jerseys.
"I'll still have a lot of input," Mal declares. "Everyone knows that. The fact Peter has a casting vote is nothing new.
"It's been like that with the constitution for a number of years.
"Common sense will prevail. I'm the head coach ... and I'll have a large influence on the make-up of the final team."
Hmmm. My guess is that if there is any dispute in the selection meeting, it will be PVL who prevails. What odds on him punting Mal and coaching the Test team himself?
Meanwhile, how bad are the Bulldogs?
Even with half of Penrith's team missing because of Origin, the Dogs slump to a 30-18 defeat out in the wild west.
It's probably no surprise, given Canterbury run out with a two-man team - Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr - who must surely be having second, third or even fourth thoughts about joining this rabble.
The Doggies appear well on their way to a second straight wooden spoon, which will give them a shot at matching Newcastle's famous "three-peat" between 2015 and 2017.
HOW bad are the Warriors? Even with Tommy Turbo injured and DCE on Origin duty, Manly barely break sweat on their way to a 44-12 demolition job at Brookie.
The look on the face of Nathan Brown in the coaches' box would suggest he's come to the conclusion there must be an easier way to earn a living.
I GOOGLE up Garth Brennan's name for some background information after his departure as Newcastle's pathways manager, and a weird, random snippet pops up on his Wikipedia page.
Underneath his 40 games as head coach of the Gold Coast Titans, it has him locked in for the vacant Wests Tigers job in 2023.
This is news to Brenno. "That won't be happening," he tells me via text.
I was a massive fan of former Canberra, Warriors and New Zealand hard man Ruben Wiki.
But I have to say, he needs to start checking his facts a bit more closely before posting them on his website.
SEVEN Days catches a fascinating documentary on ESPN about the three often-hapless sporting franchises in Cleveland, Ohio.
What really intrigues me is how the Cleveland Browns NFL team obtained their nickname.
I had always assumed it was because of their brown playing strip, which they have augmented with bright orange for a truly unique look. But no, apparently that's not true.
The show reveals they were named in 1945 via a fan poll in honour of their original coach Paul Brown, who won numerous titles and was described by one contemporary as "the father of modern football".
It gets me thinking ... imagine if Nathan Brown had steered the Newcastle Knights to back-to-back premierships, instead of consecutive wooden spoons.
Would we change their name to the Newcastle Browns? I reckon it sounds better than the Newcastle Bennetts, if nothing else.
NATHAN Brown bows out as an NRL coach after receiving his marching orders on the same day the Tigers punt Madge Maguire.
Browny certainly isn't complaining. He's lasted far longer than most in an occupation that offers about as much job security as a suicide bomber.
I find myself reflecting on that day in late 2015 when Knights chairman Brian McGuigan announced Brown as the club's new head coach.
Describing him as "a mighty man", the ever-ebullient McGuigan later declared at the club's presentation night that Brown had promised to win a premiership "within three years".
Browny subsequently denied this, so it appears something got lost in translation. Maybe he meant three decades?
Anyway, his departure will perhaps finally satisfy those ruthless Dragons fans who used to wave banners reading "Down with Brown" and "Oust [CEO Peter] Doust".
Anyway, good luck to Browny. If he has indeed coached his last game, I reckon his next career path should be selling snow to eskimos.
HOW bad are the Titans, Bulldogs, Warriors etc etc?
I guess it's all relative, after reading today about the 172-5 annihilation Lake Macquarie have copped from Hamilton in the Newcastle Hunter Rugby Union comp.
The game they play in heaven? More like the game they play with calculators.
