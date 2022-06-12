Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

Newcastle sailors eye historic School of Arts building for maritime museum

SB
By Scott Bevan
June 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUTURE PAST: Veteran seafarers John "Tich" James and Fred Krausert outside the former Wickham School of Arts building, which they believe could house the city's maritime museum. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

A GROUP of veteran seafarers wants the historic Wickham School of Arts building to be turned into a home for Newcastle's maritime museum.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Scott Bevan

Writer

Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.