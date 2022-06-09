50 evacuated from Lake Macquarie battery factory after fire breaks out

CREWS are working to render a Lake Macquarie battery factory safe after they extinguished a fire that forced 50 people to evacuate.
Nine fire trucks, including hazardous materials specialists, were called to the Munibung Road site about 1pm on Thursday.
Advertisement
Fire and Rescue NSW said the blaze broke out in a shed containing truck batteries.
Police and firefighters worked to evacuate 50 workers from the site and the blaze was extinguished.
No-one is believed to have been injured.
The flames were contained to two large lithium batteries that firefighters estimated were about 1.5 cubic metres in size.
Efforts continued on Thursday afternoon to extract the large volume of potentially toxic smoke from the two-storey warehouse, as well as to cool the battery units "to render the site safe".
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.