50 evacuated from Lake Macquarie battery factory on Munibung Road after fire

Matt Carr
Matt Carr
Updated June 9 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:38am
50 evacuated from Lake Macquarie battery factory after fire breaks out

CREWS are working to render a Lake Macquarie battery factory safe after they extinguished a fire that forced 50 people to evacuate.

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

