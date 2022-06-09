Adam Ruggari-trained pair set for winning starts for stable at Newcastle

Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari believes two pacers having their first start for his stable are his best chances at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Ruggari has former Victorian The Cid debuting for him in the sixth race, where he also has Gotta Kick, which was a distant ninth at Newcastle in his first start for the stable.
Advertisement
He said The Cid, which has two wins and two placings in nine starts, was his best hope on the 10-race card.
"We bought him out of Melbourne off Nathan Purdon, he's a three-year-old and I quite like him," Ruggari said.
"I think he should be winning tomorrow and hopefully there's something a little better for him later in the season.
"Gotta Kick, I think he'll go a lot better. We tried something that didn't work last time and we've gone back to his original gear and he should run a better race, but I don't think he can beat the other horse."
Ruggari's other new addition is New Tricks, which has had three trainers and one placing across four Sydney starts since coming from New Zealand. She races in the ninth.
"It's got ordinary form in Sydney but its trackwork is probably good enough to suggest it will probably win there," Ruggari said.
"It looks a two-horse race on paper with the bottom one [Major Doodle], but I'm quietly confident with that one as well."
Ruggari also has last-start winner Geraldton Wax and Mannho in race one and Captain Dan and Hazelnuts in the fifth.
Race one is at 5.17pm.
"Mannho is very consistent but it's quite a strong field that one," Ruggari said.
"Geraldton Wax is in the one and the bottom two are nice horses as well.
"Hazelnuts is first-up for a while but he's a genuine little horse and hardly runs a bad race.
"But they will go quite fast in that race. There's a couple of speedy ones, Formosa's [Rocknroll Swinger] and Don Boston both go pretty hard, so it just depends where they get to.
"They are probably not winning chances. Probably place chances at best."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.