Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Newcastle Permanent has elected to pass on the Reserve Bank's latest rates increase in full

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:18am, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rates on the rise: Bernadette Inglis, CEO of Newcastle Permanent

THE Newcastle Permanent will pass on in full the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest interest rate hike as other Hunter lenders consider their position.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.