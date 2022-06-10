Newcastle Herald
QT Newcastle serves a rocket: the city is a new destination

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated June 10 2022 - 8:19am, first published 6:30am
Opening a new hotel is surely like having a business baby. It's a whole lotta hard work just to get to day one. After the Wednesday night launch party at the venue, QT Newcastle general manager Michael Stamboulidis was back on the job at 5.30am on Thursday, preparing for the first wave of paying guests and making sure staff were in tune, and everything was running smoothly.

Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.

