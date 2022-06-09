Greg Prichard: Cameron Munster produced a master class in Origin I

Cameron Munster? That's an easy one. After his stellar performance for Queensland in State of Origin I he's back as undoubtedly the best player in rugby league.
Nathan Cleary? That's a tough one.
After his poor performance for NSW, Origin II shapes as a massive game for him.
The Maroons constantly pressured Cleary at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday night and he didn't react well. His kicking game was off and so were his passing and running games. And his decision-making wasn't good. It was easily his worst performance in a Blues jersey.
Afterwards, NSW coach Brad Fittler made it clear he felt the biggest factor in his team's 16-10 loss was Queensland winning the ruck - in other words, getting away with slowing down the Blues' play-the-ball without getting hammered with penalties by the referee.
He said it was hard for his halves to make things happen playing off slow rucks against an advancing defence and certainly there was an element of that, but it didn't explain how halfback Cleary got it wrong on multiple occasions when he did have time, space and opportunity.
How Cleary responds in game two at Optus Stadium in Perth on June 26 is going to be crucial to the result and whether the Blues can win to level the series and make game three at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on July 13 a decider.
Whether Fittler's stated view of the ruck - and an inevitable media focus on that part of the game leading into Origin II - results in it being sped up, we'll have to wait and see.
The good thing for NSW is that as much as they got some key things wrong in game one, they still only went down by six points and were banging on the door for a try as the game ended. But they were playing at home, so it was a huge opportunity missed. What happened?
Well, Queensland were undeniably better, let's get that straight for a start. After searching for but not finding opportunities in the first half, five-eighth Munster exploded in the second half with enough brilliance in every meaningful facet of the game to fill two full matches - even at this level.
He out-thought, out-ran, out-passed, out-kicked, out kick-chased, out-stripped, out-tackled, out-enthused and out-manoeuvred the Blues.
It was one of the truly great Origin performances - the kind that "King" Wally Lewis, whom Munster has been likened to in style, used to deliver.
Maroons fullback Kalyn Ponga went along for the ride with Munster in the second half and they also got stunningly good contributions from Origin rookies including Reuben Cotter and Patrick Carrigan.
Plus, first-time Queensland coach Billy Slater slotted in like an old hand at the job.
Slater began with Ben Hunt at hooker and then made the crucial move of replacing him with Harry Grant earlier than most people thought would happen - midway through the first half. Grant's speed out of dummy half helped step up Queensland's game and soon after they took the lead for good.
You can bend statistics every which way to suit your purpose, but, stuff it, I'll say it anyway: it wasn't a coincidence that during the time Grant was on the field Queensland outscored NSW by 16 to nil.
If your chief playmaker isn't on song you've got obvious problems, so Cleary not being able to make an impact on the game was the biggest problem NSW had on the night.
One thing the Blues couldn't do anything about was the fact the two biggest stars from their series win last year - Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell - were unavailable through injury. That was of critical importance. But, apart from that, some of their team selections were questionable.
Do you want a tall winger in Daniel Tupou or do you want a proven regular tryscorer at Origin level in Josh Addo-Carr? Tariq Sims in the second-row, instead of Tyson Frizell? A centre (Stephen Crichton) on the bench? Surely Nicho Hynes will be filling that bench spot in game two.
Fittler made two late changes to his nominated starting side, promoting Reagan Campbell-Gillard to start at prop instead of Junior Paulo and Liam Martin to start in the second-row ahead of Cameron Murray.
Campbell-Gillard for Paulo was probably neither here nor there, but Murray is a leader of any side he is in and should be starting. Plus, Martin, with his power running, represents potentially great impact value off the bench in an Origin game.
Fittler said he held Murray out of the opening exchanges because he had only recently returned from shoulder surgery. I can understand that thinking, but he had played three-quarters of a game back for South Sydney. It might've been a bit over-protective of the coach.
Two weeks ago I wrote that NSW fans should be very afraid of what Slater and his new-look Maroons coaching line-up that also included Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston and Josh Hannay would bring to the Origin arena.
Slater was meticulous in his preparation as a player and the indications were that he was immediately right on top of things as a rookie Origin coach.
I said that, particularly with Trbojevic and Mitchell unavailable, this would be the biggest challenge Fittler, his coaching staff and the NSW team under their direction had faced yet.
That threat has materialised now, with the Maroons one-nil up in the series and heading to a neutral venue for game two.
The Blues can - and should - improve on what they did in game one, but the Maroons are capable of improving as well.
Game two is already shaping up as another ripping contest.
