The world has changed.
Influencers, the stars of social media, the ones with thousands of followers, are the people you have to have at your party.
Advertisement
The funky QT hotel brand knows all about them.
And they brought a bundle of them to the launch party for QT Newcastle on Wednesday night.
Eloise Jaksic.
Christian Wilkins.
Connorxel.
Jamie Azzopardi.
Bianca Beers.
Dante Knows.
Ben Mingay.
And lots more.
And boy, did the QT put on a party for everyone.
An oyster bar, feauturing Merimbula oysters. Endless tasting plates of sashimi, fish tacos, risotto, and more. A grazing table. Bubbly, beer, wine, spirits.
The launch speeches were short and succinct.
QT Newcastle general manager Michael Stamboulidis led the way, saying, "We want our guests and the community of Newcastle to lean into the bold, expect the unexpected, let the rebel on your shoulder enjoy that last drink, and revel in that sweet tooth. Our passion is experience with entertainment."
No sooner were speeches done and the message went out: everyone up to the rooftop bar.
Except, there was an a surprise stop for each lift on the seventh floor, which featured several surprises, including:
Advertisement
- a string quartet;
- a special QT cocktail concocted for you featuring Four Pillars gin,
- a room with a tattoo artist laying down real tattoos to any guest on the night;
- a room featuring Newcastle pop artist Revs doing live Project Mannequin artworks;
- a room - the hotel's star suite, the Clocktower suite - featuring the building's historic clocktower seen through a window, just above a luxurious bathtub that was full of bottled champagne and sinks full of caviar for guests.
Around 8pm there were featured fireworks on the Stockton foreshore as a treat for the Rooftop bar crowd.
Advertisement
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.