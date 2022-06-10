Charlie Norton believes the Hunter Wildfires under-16 women will be "the team to watch" during the NSW Junior Rugby Union Championships held at various locations over the June long weekend.
Hunter will send nine teams from 12s to 18s and a record number of aspiring male and female rugby union players to compete at both NSW Country and NSW State Junior Championships.
Advertisement
Norton, the Waratahs Next Gen SuperW captain, will lead the Wildfires under-18 women's side in their quest for state glory at Maitland's Marcellin Park and expects the 16s to do well at Hunters Hill.
"For some of the girls it is their first championships, which is so bloody exciting for the growth, development, and depth of women's rugby coming through," Norton said.
"[The under 16s] have a very handy, well-drilled and connected team that just jells so well together."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.