Updated

Waratah Super Battery to benefit from $1.2b Transmission Acceleration Facility plan, Energy Minister Matt Kean says

By Nick Bielby
June 10 2022 - 8:00am
Funding turbo-charge 'critical' to future energy supply: MP

The NSW government will spend $1.2 billion to boost renewable energy infrastructure, with the Waratah Super Battery set to be the first beneficiary.

