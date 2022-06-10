Cooks Hill going all in for Australia Cup shot

Cooks Hill will look to the return of attacking livewire Sam Webb for inspiration as they go all out to capitalise on a favourable Australia Cup draw this weekend.
The NNSW NPL newcomers host Coffs Coast Tigers at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field in the last eight of Saturday's regional qualifiers.
The winners back up on Monday against the victors of the Olympic v Lake Macquarie clash at Darling Street Oval (2pm) to decide one of two NNSW spots in the national round of 32.
Olympic will be favourites to claim the berth from that side of the draw, but the other half of the last eight is far tougher on paper, with top-three sides Broadmeadow and Maitland as well as seventh-placed Weston. Maitland host Weston at Cooks Square Park at 2pm, while Broadmeadow travel to take on Coffs City at 5pm.
Cooks Hill will have to beat only one fellow NPL side to make the main draw. They have defeated second-tier Belmont Swansea and New Lambton, and given no North Coast side have made the round of 32, they will be favourites on Saturday.
Coach David Tanchevski, who guided Charlestown to the main round in 2018, knew the draw presented a great opportunity.
"I've coached in the cup a lot of times and you usually have to beat an NPL team in one of the rounds to get to this weekend," Tanchevski said.
"We've avoid them so far and if we get a result against these guys, we're only one win away from the 32.
"At the start of the season we wanted to try and aim around the mid-table mark in our first [NPL] year, which we are still trying to strive towards, but now we've got a good run in the cup, we're going to play a full-strength team and see if we can get through to the 32."
Cooks Hill scored just one goal in their first four NPL games but have since piled on 17 in six, helping them to two wins and a draw.
The turnaround coincided with the recruitment of Webb and Josh Benson in the first window for roster changes. Webb has scored twice but also set up several goals, however he missed the 5-4 loss to Maitland and 3-1 midweek defeat to Edgeworth with a hamstring problem.
"Having Webby out the last couple of weeks hasn't been ideal, but with him and Josh Benson coming in up top it gives us more of a threat," Tanchevski said.
"We should get Webby back, and [Adam] Sherratt and [Jamie] Byrnes were out as well [against Edgeworth].
"They are all important players to us, so hopefully they are all back. They will give us a strong team."
In the NPL, Lambton Jaffas host Edgeworth on Saturday in a catch-up. Valentine welcome Adamstown in round 14 on Sunday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
