Dakota Thomas plans to seize any opportunity that comes her way on Sunday after being named in the NSW Swifts team for what shapes as their biggest game of the Super Netball season.
The Kilaben Bay 21-year-old is a training partner with the defending Super Netball champions and is set to make her elite level playing debut if she gets court-time in the final-round, must-win game against the Queensland Firebirds at Ken Rosewall Arena in front of an expected sell-out crowd.
Thomas was elevated to the game-day squad on Thursday in place of defender Teigan O'Shannassy, who has been ruled out due to COVID protocals.
Swifts head coach Briony Akle is also out with assistant coach Bec Bulley set to take charge.
"It still hasn't really sunk in yet," Thomas told the Newcastle Herald. "When they told me, I was so excited. I was jumping around like a little kid. It was a bit embarrassing but I think they understood the excitement.
"I had no idea anything like this would ever come up, especially coming into the last-round game. I was just thinking I was happy to be in this environment, training with the Swifts, bettering my own performance to get into another team later in the year - the ANC [Australian National Championships] team.
"So something like this just kind of knocks you off your feet a little bit with excitement. It's what we've been training for but never really expected it."
The starting seven will not be named until game day with the Swifts' season on the line against the Firebirds.
The Swifts and Firebirds are in a four-way battle for the last finals spot alongside Collingwood Magpies and Adelaide Thunderbirds. Collingwood hold fourth place with 24 points with the other three all on 20.
Melbourne Vixens (44), West Coast Fever (36) and Giants (28) have secured their finals spots. Giants play last-placed Lightning (16) on Saturday night, Fever host Thunderbirds on Sunday and the Magpies play Vixens on Monday.
"Not only do we have to win, we also are dependent on other teams winning and losing with the for and against so it's going to be an amazing weekend of netball," Thomas, who grew up idolising the Swifts, said.
"Just before warm-up on game day they'll announce the seven and most likely I'll start on the bench. But, honestly, I'm just happy to wear the dress and do the warm-up with everyone, so anything on Sunday I'll just be so stoked to be there.
"It's where I want to be and I hope that some day I'll be named in the team, but small steps. This weekend is a small step."
Meanwhile, Newcastle will open their NSW championships campaign against Maitland in Campbelltown on Saturday. The state titles conclude Monday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
