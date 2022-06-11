Maitland Magpies keen to turn tables on Broadmeadow in NPLW NNSW

Maitland coach David Walker is after a more clinical performance as the Magpies look to the turn the tables on Broadmeadow in NPLW Northern NSW on Monday.
Magic were 4-3 winners when the two sides met in a rescheduled match at Cooks Square Park on Wednesday night. They are set to trade blows again at Magic Park on Monday in another fixture that was postponed.
Maitland finished strong with two goals in the final five minutes on Wednesday night after trailing 4-1 and Walker hopes the Magpies can pick up where they left off.
"I was a little disappointed we didn't make enough of the chances we created," Walker said. "I thought our football was good and probably dominating in the second half but we didn't quite capitalise on our moments in front of goal.
"I'm feeling good about playing them again so soon because I felt we got a lot out of the game. Whilst we didn't get the three points, we ticked a lot of boxes that we've probably struggled with a bit.
"The key takeaways will be closing those gaps in allowing what I would call soft goals and a bit more clinical in the final third."
The Magpies need to win to consolidate their place in the top four. They are fourth with 16 points heading into a weekend of catch-ups games for most teams.
If they slip up, Newcastle Olympic (15 points) could overtake them by being successful against seventh-placed Mid Coast (7) at Darling Street Oval on Monday.
A win over Olympic will be a big ask for Mid Coast, who will be backing up two days after playing competition leaders Warners Bay (22) in Taree on Saturday.
Charlestown Azzurri, third on 17 points, are likely to skip further ahead by beating last-placed New Lambton, who are yet to register a point this campaign. They play at Arthur Edden Oval on Sunday.
Maitland captain and strike weapon Sophie Stapleford is in doubt after she was forced from the field at half-time on Wednesday night with a hamstring complaint.
The Magpies have lost steely centre-back Toria Campbell to a season-ending knee injury but have bolstered their squad by signing defender Jemma Lawson and attacking player Kiarra Lewis from Adamstown.
The pair both played against Magic on Wednesday night with Walker rating Lawson's performance at left-back as "close to one of our best players on the park".
Second-placed Magic (22) are likely to have midfielder Molly Arens available on Monday for her first appearance and coach Jake Curley was expecting wide defender Jannali Hunter back after she missed the midweek match through injury.
Curley said the focus for his side was being better in transition.
"It's understanding where we are in games, positions to play into, what we're trying to achieve and just be better when we have possession" Curley said.
"The three goals we conceded were all transition goals. We are in a place to control that transition and we turn it over whether it's by effort or just a bad touch."
All games are at 3.40pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
