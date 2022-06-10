Hawkes gelding Conspiracist ready to deliver at Newcastle

Three-year-old Conspiracist, a well beaten odds-on favourite in his only start at Hawkesbury on May 19, is expected to atone in race one at Newcastle on Saturday.
The son of Capitalist, from the Hawkes stable, won two trials before his debut run. In his first at Canterbury on November 30, he was allowed to tail out eight lengths off the lead before finishing strongly to win untouched. After a spell, he led all the way to win a Rosehill trial easily.
On debut at Hawkesbury, the gelding led after being backed from $2.40 into $1.85. He was under pressure 300m out and tired badly to finish second last, six lengths from the winner. That run was over 1100m on a soft 7, but on Saturday it is a 900m scamper on a likely soft 5. Mitchell Bell, fresh from a treble last Saturday at Newcastle, rides from barrier four.
Newcastle filly Island Lass has a great chance in the class 1 handicap (1200m). She has had four starts this preparation, including three at Newcastle, where she has a win and two seconds.
In her Newcastle starts this time in, she was run down late when beaten a neck, then won a maiden on a heavy 8 before again being run down, beaten a head. She loves a wet track, has drawn soft and apprentice Jackson Searle claims three kilograms.
Chris Waller-trained gallopers can win races at Newcastle late in the day.
In race six, four-year-old mare Adorable Miss lines up for her third start in the maiden plate (1400m). She finished fourth on debut at Newcastle over 1100m, then last start she stepped up to 1200m and was placed. The 1400m on Saturday is ideal.
In race seven, Do Well Legend will represent the stable in the benchmark 64 handicap (1400m). The three-year-old won on debut at Gosford on Anzac Day before a Warwick Farm failure. Koby Jennings rides the Waller pair.
The meeting winds up with the benchmark 68 handicap (1600m). Rock The Bells will be fitter for his first-up run on this track on May 14 on a heavy surface. He is a winner on this track, and he won his last two starts at Canterbury and Bathurst before a spell earlier this year. Rock The Bells is trained by Michael Freedman and he has the rails barrier.
