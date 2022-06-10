Man charged over alleged sexual exposure in front of woman at Singleton

A man has been charged over an alleged sexual exposure offence in the Hunter earlier this year.
Police said in a statement on Friday that a 54-year-old woman was inside a home on Wilcox Avenue at Singleton Heights about 7pm on April 4 when she saw a man standing at a rear door allegedly committing a sexual act.
The woman slammed the door closed and contacted police.
The man fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.
Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the alleged incident at a workplace in Singleton on Thursday afternoon.
He was taken to Singleton Police Station and charged with carrying out a sexual act towards another person without consent and wilful and obscene exposure near a public place.
The man was refused bail and was due to face Singleton Local Court on Friday.
