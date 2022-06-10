Newcastle Herald
Newcastle target semi-finals at NSW hockey titles

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 10 2022
Estelle Hughes

Newcastle's division one men's and women's sides believes they can overcome injury setbacks to reach the semi-finals at the NSW hockey titles this long weekend.

