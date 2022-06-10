Newcastle target semi-finals at NSW hockey titles

Newcastle's division one men's and women's sides believes they can overcome injury setbacks to reach the semi-finals at the NSW hockey titles this long weekend.
The women's competition will be at Newcastle International Hockey Centre, while the men travel to Tamworth.
Newcastle women's coach Scott New said his side narrowly missed out on the semi-finals last year but were back with a stronger team, despite late withdrawals.
Hannah Baxter and Maliah Abell have pulled out but Newcastle have NSW Pride midfielder Estelle Hughes leading the way, along with defender Teyjah Abell and keeper Makenzi Harvey.
"We've lost players the last couple of days but the players we've called up have got their advantages," New said. "What we lose in one area, we gain in another. It's a very young side, with an average age around 19, and has one of the fastest front lines we've had in a long time. I think we're in the tougher of the two pools, but I'm hoping for a semi-final berth."
They play Tamworth and Metro South West on Saturday, then Orange and North West Sydney on Sunday.
Newcastle's men's side, beaten in the decider last year by Illawarra, have been hit hard with key losses but coach Dave Willott believed they could again make Monday's finals. They have lost Tom Brown, Blake Hinton and Matt Magann to injury and Lukas Gremm to illness.
"We've still got a reasonable line-up and we will still be thereabouts," Willott said.
They play Metro South West and Sydney East on Saturday, then Lithgow and North West Sydney on Sunday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
