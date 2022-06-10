Maitland trainer Mitch Chapple eyeing maiden city win with Yoha

Maitland trainer Mitch Chapple believes he has Yoha in career-best form as he chases a maiden city win at Menangle on Saturday night.
Chapple, 24, will take Yoha to the $20,400 Ladyship Pace after the five-year-old mare recorded back-to-back wins at Newcastle, the most recent of which she ran in 1:53:3. That followed three consecutive thirds at the track.
Advertisement
Chapple was confident he had Yoha in top shape for the step up at Menangle, where she won a similar race this time last year for trainer Jason Grimson. She has gate five and in-form driver Cameron Hart with the reins.
"I still haven't got one there," Chapple said of a city win. "We sent her to Grimson last year to see if she could win a mares race and she did. Would have been nice if it was in my name, but we'll get there one day.
"She's probably going now the best she's ever gone really. She's drawn good and hopefully she finds the fence.
"She'd been pulling pretty hard. She did when Dad [Guy] drove her and she just got beat when third, then she got caught outside the leader when I drove her and she was third again, and that was nearly her best run. She went 55.1 the first half and pulled extremely hard.
"She then finally found the fence, didn't pull or carry on and proved too good."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.