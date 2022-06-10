Kris Lees mare Enchanted Heart ready to produce after ripper return

A firm track will be the only concern for Newcastle trainer Kris Lees when Enchanted Heart races in the group 2 Dane Ripper Stakes (1300m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday.
The five-year-old Shamus Award mare was sent north after a pleasing but luckless fourth at Randwick on May 28 in her return from injury.
From gate six, Enchanted Heart was stuck three wide without cover in the 1100m handicap but still made up ground on the heavy 9 surface to finish just over a length away from winner Surreal Step.
It was her first start since the Sydney Stakes in October last year and Lees was happy to give the 2021 Takeover Target winner a shot in Queensland. She has gate three, Hugh Bowman aboard and was $10 with TAB on Friday.
"She had knee surgery and she's come back really well," Lees said. "We were pleased with her trial but she didn't have a great deal of luck first up. She just got posted a little bit in the run but she's worked well since and deserves her chance. She's just got to prove herself on that firmer track, that's a bit of a question mark."
Also racing for Lees on the Stradbroke program is colt Loch Eagle, which was a $4.40 hope in the Gunsynd Classic (1600m).
Bowman is aboard again after partnering him to sixth, 1.65 lengths away, last start in the Fred Best (1400m).
"He ran super," Lees said. "He's got to prove himself at the mile but his run the other day suggests he will be strong at the end of a mile and he's proven he can handle Eagle Farm, which is a big tick."
Lees-trained Kamitori ($34) is in the listed Oxlade Stakes for two-year-olds.
"This is a big jump in grade but she's a well-bred filly and we're happy to give her an opportunity in that grade," said Lees, who also has The Bopper ($5.50) in the feature Bob Charley AO Stakes at Randwick.
"He'll appreciate Randwick, a better surface than he found at Scone [when 10th last start], and he's in good order," he said of The Bopper.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
