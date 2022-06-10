Hunter owners chase $500,000 payday with Line Of Quality in The 715

Hunter-based owners Brad Canty and Kellie Fogarty are no strangers to big race success but even they have never had the chance at a cheque like the one they are chasing on their home track at The Gardens on Saturday night.
Canty, who lives in Cardiff, and Seaham-based Fogarty are joint owners of Line Of Quality, which is in the inaugural $500,000-to-the-winner The 715 at 9:50pm.
The new event is the richest staying contest in greyhound racing and attracted class fields for the heats last week.
Line Of Quality, trained at Sawyers Gully by Darryl Thomas, is the only local chance in the final after rocketing home to finish a close second to Jarick Bale in his heat. The time was enough to give him a spot in the decider as one of the two fastest runners-up.
After drawing box four, Line Of Quality was an $11 chance with the TAB on Friday.
A notoriously slow starter, Line Of Quality has remained more than competitive in elite company with his powerful finishing bursts.
He made up several lengths to finish a half-length second in the group 1 Zoom Top (725m) at The Meadows in February and showed he was in similar form with his heat effort.
Canty, who has raced the likes of multiple group 1 winner No Donuts and Awesome Project, said The 715 was the biggest prizemoney event he's had a runner in. And he believed the fast finisher was an excellent place chance.
"He just wants to find the rails. He charges home and if there's a bit of interference up front, then he'll be hard to beat," Canty said.
"It was a good [heat] run and he looks a good place chance I think. I can't see him missing a place, to be honest. And with a bit of luck, he can still win.
"Whatever finds the front is going to be hard to beat. One, two and three have all got pace. He just needs a bit of luck. You always do to win these big races."
Fogarty bred Line Of Quality, which is from the same dam - All Quality - as her retired group 2-winning star La Grand Quality.
A son of Kinloch Brae, Line Of Quality has won $88,070 in prizemoney and 14 races in 33 starts.
Miss Ezmae was the $2.90 favourite for The 715 in box one, ahead of Jarick Bale ($4.80) in three and Oh Oh Range ($5) in two.
The 715 is a coup for the Birmingham Gardens track, which previously had the $40,000-to-the-winner Black Top as its biggest race.
It follows similar gains for the other racing codes in the Hunter in recent years.
Newcastle Harness Racing Club have two group 1 races after the Newcastle Mile was elevated and the regional championships were introduced. Newcastle Jockey Club have had the $1 million The Hunter as part of a standalone city meeting since 2019.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
