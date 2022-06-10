Hunter captain Adam Edwards has declared "anything less than winning" the Country Championships will be an "under-performance".
After a disappointing campaign last year, Edwards said the representative side was keen to go all the way in Tamworth this weekend.
"They made it pretty clear from the start that it was more than a trip away," the Nelson Bay lock said.
"Anything less than winning the cup will be an under-performance."
Hunter face defending champs Central West at 8am on Saturday before long-time rivals Illawarra at 11am.
"The best thing is we don't know anything about them," Edwards said. "We just need to go about our business the way we want to play. Everyone is pretty excited."
Hunter will need to win at least one of the 50-minute matches to be any hope making the final on Sunday.
A colt's and women's side are also playing in Tamworth.
