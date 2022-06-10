Australian Ice Hockey League Newcastle Northstars v Melbourne Mustangs 5.30pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Carrington Crawl 12pm to 11.45pm, begins at Franky's Noodles, Carrington.
Chicago The Musical Saturday 2pm & 7.30pm and Sunday 1pm & 6.30pm, Civic Playhouse, Newcastle.
Golden Years Prince and Bowie Tribute Party 8pm, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West.
Hamilton Markets 9am to 2pm, Gregson Park, Hamilton.
Harvest Festival Saturday & Sunday from 9am, various locations in Central Coast Hinterland.
Jim Jefferies 8.15pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow. Supports Rudy- Lee Taurua, Garry Who, and Amos Gill.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Speers Point Park, Speers Point.
Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Robyn Reynolds Mermaid 6.30pm, Newcastle City Hall.
Australian Ice Hockey League Newcastle Northstars v Melbourne Ice 3.30pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Coalfields Steam 2022 Sunday & Monday 9.30am to 3.30pm, Richmond Vale Railway Museum, 262 Leggetts Drive, Richmond Vale.
June Long Weekend Carpark Party ft. Kid Kenobi, Graace, Bakers Eddy & more, 4pm, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Newcastle LGBTQ+ Sports Event 11am, Lambton Park, Lambton.
NRL Newcastle Knights v Penrith Panthers kick-off 4pm, gates open 12.45pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
Midtown Darkside Festival 12pm to 10pm, Rogue Scholar, 398 King St, Newcastle West.
Morpeth Boutique Markets 9am to 2pm, 3 Queens Wharf Road, Morpeth.
