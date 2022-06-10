Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

William Dobell's controversial Archibald Prize re-examined in new play for Lake Macquarie festival

By Josh Leeson
June 10 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CELEBRATED: The career of artist William Dobell is the focus of a new play.

ALMOST 80 years since its controversial unveiling, William Dobell's Archibald Prize-winning portrait of fellow artist Joshua Smith remains one of Australian art's most fascinating chapters.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.