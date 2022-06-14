Many of the short term recommendations were enacted quickly and with immediate impact. Some of our recommendations were discovered to already exist in the Hunter, for example, Slingshot Accelerator existed where it was suggested to establish an incubator. Rather than reinvent the wheel and duplicate efforts we have actively promoted and funnelled innovators into programs like Slingshot and The Melt. We work closely with Hunter Angels to identify promising start-ups seeking angel investors, and with I2N to share and promote innovators in the region. The creation of a knowledge economy continues to evolve, and with the recent focus on the transition to renewable energy, we continue to play an important role as a facilitator of investment, jobs and growth.