I got COVID: nine personal stories from Novocastrians

I think the actual illness itself was not as severe as I had expected; I had no fevers, no headaches, no chills, just some fatigue and sinus issues. But the sore throat was something else! However, I've had influenza before and for me it was comparable to that physically - I think the big difference here was the isolation component. When I had the flu, I think I was quite unwell for 3 or 4 days but then was able to pick up and go back to normal, but with such specific requirements and guidelines for isolation, especially having to be asymptomatic after the seven days; it really made things drag like a wet week. During the periods of time that I wasn't too fatigued to sit upright, I was able to binge watch a heap of shows and do many hours of uninterrupted embroidery, as well as eight days in a row of absolutely unbroken sleep - normally that would be bliss! But being unwell, and being limited to only a few brief moments of communication with my 5 year old through the window or at a distance through a barely-opened doorway was very difficult.