It would be safe to call Marty and Rachelle Adnum's night at the QT Newcastle a "staycation". The office of his business, Out of the Square Media, is about 300 metres away on Hunter Street.
Adnum booked a room for himself and his wife, and six more rooms for his staff to mark the occasion of the opening of the QT on Thursday night.
"I just think it's such an iconic moment in our history, I just want to be part of it," he said. "It was the same for the Kingsley. I was one of the first to stay at the Kingsley.
"It's unique. It's change in Newcastle. It's a new wave."
The Adnums and staff were going to enjoy the hotel's Rooftop bar, which opens daily at 4pm, and they had booked for dinner at Jana, the hotel's upmarket bar and grill on the ground floor.
"Stuff like the QT and Kingsley, I believe in doing it sympathetically as well," Adnum said. "I think that's a big difference. We've always been anti-development in Newcastle, but we shouldn't be anti- progress. What these guys are doing is sympathetic. I think that's the big difference. And I think it's pretty important."
The key to a good visit for Adnum is a good attitude by staff.
"I want an experience," he said. "I'd like to think an experience in Newcastle is as good as an experience in New York or London. Ultimately, for me, it's great service.
"I think I'd like to see the personality. Newcastle has a different personality than London or New York. I'd like to see we are approachable, we're not wankers."
185 Hunter St, 104 guest rooms Room service, valet parking, dogs welcome as guests, public welcome in hospitality venues
ROOFTOP bar open from 4pm daily, Japanese bar snacks and extensive drinks menu.
JANA restaurant open for dinner Tuesday-Sunday, lunch on Thursday-Friday, focused on modern seafood and quality meat dishes from the grill, with extensive wine list of local and world selections.
SCOTT'S Cafe open daily breakfast and lunch, serving Little Marionette coffee and a small menu.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.
