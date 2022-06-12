St Patrick's Primary Swansea celebrates 70th anniversary with blast from the past

ST PATRICK'S Primary School Swansea students were "buzzing" to take a trip down memory lane for the school's 70th anniversary.
Principal Lucy Harvey said the school invited past and present students, parents and staff to visit on Friday for a liturgy, barbecue and concert.
Advertisement
"Each class took on a different decade and reminisced on what were the main events and major happenings of that decade and did a song or mash up of songs from that decade," she said.
Students also played games from different eras.
IN THE NEWS:
"Schools are made from history and we're very proud of being a Catholic community and with our roots being with the Sisters of St Joseph," she said.
"I think it's important to acknowledge the foundations that have come before us and when you acknowledge those you can build on those.
"It's important for the kids to know their educational heritage."
The sisters opened the school on what is now the McDonald's site on January 29, 1952.
The school was relocated on trucks in 1977 and 1978 to its present site.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.