Rookie Simi Sasagi signs new deal with Newcastle Knights

PROMISING utility Simi Sasagi has re-signed with the Newcastle Knights for a further two seasons, until the end of their 2024 campaign.
The Auckland-born 21-year-old joined the Knights in 2017, representing their SG Ball team while completing his school at St Mary's, Gateshead.
He made his NRL debut in round 11 last season and now has eight top-grade appearances to his name, including five this season.
Capable of playing five-eighth, centre and back row, he has been named on the interchange bench for Sunday's clash with premiers Penrith at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"Simi has made steady progression over the past year and is developing nicely," Knights head if recruitment Clint Zammit said.
"His skill set and versatility to play numerous positions makes him an important part of our squad.
"If he continues to apply himself and work hard, he will play a lot more NRL in the future."
AAP reports: Penrith co-captain Isaah Yeo has been ruled out of Sunday's game after his head knock in State of Origin I.
Yeo, who has a history of concussion, was cleared by the on-field doctor and wasn't taken off for assessment despite clearly stumbling back into the NSW line after the first hit-up of the game.
Blues assistant coach and Penrith board member Greg Alexander told SEN radio on Friday: "He won't play."
No call has yet been made on halfback Nathan Cleary, who copped a pasting from Queensland in Wednesday night's defeat, but the likes of Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o, Liam Martin and Jarome Luai are likely to figure.
Newcastle are likely to pick Queensland duo Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai, both of whom starred in in Origin 1.
Gagai and Ponga have been resting and recovering since their heroics on Wednesday night but are expected to confirm their availability at Newcastle's captain's run on Saturday.
