Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Rookie Simi Sasagi signs new deal with Newcastle Knights

By Robert Dillon
June 10 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW DEAL: Simi Sasagi

PROMISING utility Simi Sasagi has re-signed with the Newcastle Knights for a further two seasons, until the end of their 2024 campaign.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.