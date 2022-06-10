Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Subscriber

Brian Burston defamation trial: Former Hunter senator, Cessnock councillor allegedly offered sex to distraught staffer, court told

By Margaret Scheikowski
Updated June 10 2022 - 8:15am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRIAL: Former Hunter senator Brian Burston during a lunch break outside the Federal Court in Sydney. Picture: AAP

FORMER Hunter senator Brian Burston offered to console a distraught staffer with the best sex of her life, his defamation trial has been told.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.