Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jack Hetherington agrees to join Newcastle Knights

RD
By Robert Dillon
Updated June 10 2022 - 8:29am, first published 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EXPLOSIVE Canterbury forward Jack Hetherington has signed a three-season deal with the Newcastle Knights.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RD

Robert Dillon

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.