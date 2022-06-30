Taree boy Adam Woolnough only ever wanted to play for the Knights and finished with more than 100 NRL games for the club before falling foul of coach Brian Smith's controversial player clean-out in 2007. He takes us through what happened and how it affected the main players.
After stints with Penrith and a final season with competition powerhouse Melbourne Storm, Woolnough is now kicking goals on the sporting front off the field, coaching the Storm's Jersey Flegg development squad in Melbourne and working for the Australian Institute of Sport in athlete engagement and welfare.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
