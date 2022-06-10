Newcastle Herald

It's heroes we recall about Newcastle submarine attack, Pasha Bulker

June 10 2022 - 1:53pm
ECHOES of the past have been audible throughout the Hunter this week. Commemorations of both 80 years since the Japanese submarine attack on Newcastle and 15 years since the storm that sent the Pasha Bulker onto Nobbys beach have been widespread.

