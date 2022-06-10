It's heroes we recall about Newcastle submarine attack, Pasha Bulker

What makes these moments in our past so memorable are the people who stepped to the fore to ensure that our future would take a more desirable path. The crews who worked tirelessly as the rain and wind buffeted the region in 2007, and those who manned the defences when war threatened our doorstep. Many of us have more peaceful or personal memories of the Pasha Bulker storm than those who marched into the teeth of it to help those who couldn't help themselves as the water kept rising. As in the aftermath of the 1989 earthquake, the efforts to rebuild and repair are almost as vivid as anything else that happened.