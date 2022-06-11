Mariah Williams lines up debut in Birmingham

Newcastle's Mariah Williams is set to make her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham after gaining selection in the Hockeyroos squad on Saturday.
Williams, 27, is a two-time Olympian but injury has prevented her from playing at a Commonwealth Games.
Also making their Commonwealth Games debuts will be Claire Colwill, Madison Fitzpatrick, Amy Lawton, Rosie Malone, Aleisha Power, Courtney Schonell, Karri Somerville, Shanea Tonkin, Georgia Wilson, Greta Hayes and Penny Squib.
The Hockeyroos have New Zealand, South Africa, Scotland and Kenya in their group.
Meanwhile, Newcastle's No.1 women's side fell short of the semi-finals at the NSW championships being played on home turf over the long weekend.
The Scott New-coached side were in a strong position to secure a top-two spot in their pool and progress after wins on Saturday but losses on Sunday ended their chances at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
They defeated Tamworth 5-2 on Saturday thanks to a hat-trick from Hunter Baldwin. They backed up with a 3-0 win over Metro South West. However, a 4-2 loss to Orange on Sunday morning, after leading 2-0 in the first quarter, was a huge blow. Bianca Cheetham scored twice. The hosts then lost 4-0 to North West Sydney in their final game last night.
Newcastle's No.1 men's side were assured of a semi-final berth at Tamworth on Monday after winning their first three games.
They beat Metro South West 3-1 and Sydney East 7-0 on Saturday, then Lithgow 4-0 on Sunday morning. They were set to take on North West Sydney on Sunday night.
