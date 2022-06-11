Mariah Williams lines up debut in Birmingham

They defeated Tamworth 5-2 on Saturday thanks to a hat-trick from Hunter Baldwin. They backed up with a 3-0 win over Metro South West. However, a 4-2 loss to Orange on Sunday morning, after leading 2-0 in the first quarter, was a huge blow. Bianca Cheetham scored twice. The hosts then lost 4-0 to North West Sydney in their final game last night.