Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mariah Williams lines up debut in Birmingham

By Craig Kerry
Updated June 12 2022 - 8:36am, first published June 11 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR: Newcastle's Mariah Williams. Picture: Josh Callinan

Newcastle's Mariah Williams is set to make her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham after gaining selection in the Hockeyroos squad on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.