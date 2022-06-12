The NSW Swifts face a nervous wait to see whether they will get to defend their Super Netball championship crown after keeping alive hopes of another finals appearance with a nail-biting 63-61 win over the Queensland Firebirds at Ken Rosewall Arena on Sunday.
Both teams went into the final round of competition needing to win to be a chance of featuring in the post-season.
The two-goal victory, produced in front of a sell-out Sydney crowd, ended Queensland's top-four chances but kept the Swifts in the hunt.
NSW improved from seventh place to fifth and onto 24 points, level with fourth-placed Collingwood but must now rely on the Magpies losing by at least two goals when they play premiers Melbourne Vixens (44) on Monday.
Kilaben Bay 21-year-old Dakota Thomas watched on from the Swifts bench as the match went down to the wire.
Thomas is a Swifts training partner and was called into the NSW team on Thursday in place of defender Teigan O'Shannassy, who was ruled out due to COVID protocols, but did not take the court.
The Swifts made a stunning start, scoring seven unanswered goals before leading 17-14 at the first break. The Firebirds led 33-30 at half-time but the hosts took a 48-46 lead into the final quarter and were never headed from there.
If they finish fourth, NSW will meet the Giants in the minor semi-final next weekend.
The Giants (32) locked in third spot and hosting rights for the minor semi-final with a 68-65 victory over last-placed Sunshine Coast Lightning (16) at Ken Rosewall Arena on Saturday.
The Giants, who lost last year's championship decider by four goals to their NSW counterparts, built a comfortable 14-goal advantage in the second quarter then withstood a late challenge from Lightning to qualify for the finals for the second year in a row.
Adelaide's (20) finals hopes faded when they lost 68-57 to second-placed West Coast Fever (40) on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Newcastle remain in the hunt for the NSW championship division crown with one day of play remaining in the the state titles at Campbelltown on Monday.
Newcastle were second on 24 points after 13 games across Saturday and Sunday. They lost their opening match of the carnival 18-17 to Maitland before winning in their next 12 outings to be two points behind unbeaten Liverpool (26) and two ahead of third-placed Orange (22).
Maitland were 10th after mixed results in two days of action.
Kurri Kurri Blue were unbeaten on top of men's division two after 12 games and Hunter were third.
