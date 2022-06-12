Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NSW halfback Nathan Cleary bounces back from Origin I loss to fire Penrith to 42-6 win over Newcastle

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 12 2022 - 9:10am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON SONG: Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary. Picture: Getty Images

Advertisement

Ad

NSW halfback Nathan Cleary bounced back from an average outing in Origin I to lead Penrith to a 42-6 victory over Newcastle in a dominant individual display on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.