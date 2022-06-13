School students from across the Hunter will grapple with the future of work as part of this week's Sustainnovation challenge event.
It will be the third and final event in the unique series designed as part of a community capability building pilot program supported by the City of Newcastle.
Advertisement
Joined by education, business, government, industry and city leaders, Sustainnovation Challenge harnesses the collective voice of local students to develop workable solutions to community problems and challenges.
More than 50 students from nine Newcastle and Lower Hunter high schools will take part in the two day event on June 15 and 16, which will feature online modules followed by face-to-face sessions at The University of Newcastle's Q Building.
"We're keen to hear young people's perspectives about what is needed to make our city attractive to live and work from in the future," Program director Duncan Burck said.
"What is their vision for our city and region? What are their creative and innovative ideas about how we make sure we're ready for the technological, social, cultural, economic and environmental shifts ahead?"
Schools participating in Challenge #3: The Future of Work include: Whitebridge High, Newcastle Grammar, Kurri Kurri High, Merewether High, Callaghan Waratah Campus,
Callaghan Wallsend Campus, Hunter River High, Catherine McCauley Catholic College and Hunter School of The Performing Arts.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the students' ideas would help make Newcastle a great place to live and work in the future.
"City of Newcastle is committed to leading the way in smarter living and to empower young people to help create a sustainable global city for the next generation," she said.
"We look forward to the contributions made by participating students as we ready Newcastle to embrace a new way of thinking and acting, to help create a sustainable future across all sectors of our community."
Following discovery sessions with industry and urban specialists, students will design and then pitch their best proposals to a judging panel.
Chosen concepts progress to either council's or the Sustainnovation Challenge Living Lab accelerator program to be further developed and possibly implemented. sustainnovationchallenge.com.au
The first challenge saw students develop purpose-built awareness learning programs around creating greater accessibility and inclusivity. Several schools are adopting a pilot project for teachers to incorporate in the health, wellbeing and relationships school curriculum.
The second challenge looked at recycling issues and resulted in a circular economy project to tackle food waste problems for local hospitality businesses.
"Far from a talk-fest, we are already seeing incredible outcomes when we bring young people's minds to the problem-solving table. Their contribution has truly exceeded our expectations," Mr Burck said
Sustainnovation Challenge has secured funding from NSW Department of Education Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP) program with workshops to be delivered across six council areas in south west Sydney.
"We know the key to designing sustainable futures - and the program's success - is tapping into students' creativity, enthusiasm, fresh ideas and insights to help make positive change."
Advertisement
Delivery partners and supporters for the City of Newcastle Sustainnovation Challenge include NSW Department of Education, NSW Department of Planning and Environment, Hunter Joint Organisation, Australian Industry Group, Hunter New England Health, Business Hunter, University of Newcastle I2N, Port Waratah and The Mutual Bank.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.