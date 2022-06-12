Miss Ezmae gives connections a $500,000 lift with victory in The 715 at The Gardens

It was a dramatic trip getting to The Gardens for Forbes-trained Miss Ezmae, but the favourite had no trouble in the race to take out the inaugural $500,000-to-the-winner The 715 on Saturday night.
The Jack Smith-trained bitch, a $2.90 top elect, jumped to the lead from box one and was never headed, holding off Sound Of Silence throughout to win the richest staying race for greyhounds by 1.5 lengths in 41.65 seconds. Cawbourne Magic was third, another five lengths away. The Hunter's only chance, Darryl Thomas-trained Line Of Quality, was last.
While Miss Ezmae's dominant victory was trouble free, she was lucky to even make it to the track.
Smith's wife, Maree, was making the almost six-hour trip to the Birmingham Gardens course with Miss Ezmae when her car broke down at Sandy Hollow, between Denman and Merriwa, with nearly two hours of travelling to go.
Fortunately, a kind stranger came to the rescue to ensure the Smiths had the greatest victory of their careers.
"I was going good until a few little signals came on in my car at Sandy Hollow," Maree told thedogs.com.au.
"I pulled over [into a petrol station] and just randomly asked someone to take a look for me and he said, 'yes, the motor is cooked, you can't move it'.
"I rang NRMA, you know, the usual thing. Sandy Hollow, there's no taxis, there's no hire car service, there's not much at all really at Sandy Hollow.
"So after a little cry and pulling myself together, I then accosted this poor young fellow called Jesse Heinz from the Central Coast and asked him where he was going.
"He said 'I'm going home to the Central Coast' so I said 'would you take my dog and I to The Gardens because we are in the biggest race of our lives?' and he said yes he would.
"He was fine, no problem to him, and just an absolute gentleman and I am forever thankfully to Jesse Heinz from the Central Coast."
Smith arrived about 6pm, just before the first race, and stewards allowed her to kennel Miss Ezmae past the set time.
But that wasn't the end of Smith's dramas.
"I actually slipped over while I was trying to walk Miss Ezmae, slipped in the proverbial," she said.
"They say, [it's] good luck, and it certainly was."
The Smiths are no strangers to major victories but Maree said: "This is very special, being the inaugural Ladbrokes 715, that's pretty special in itself.
"A race worth $500,000 is just unbelievable, and that we can share it with the owners is just another great thing.
"I'm just so happy for my husband, Jack, it's the pinnacle of his racing career and hopefully there's lots more to come, but you can't get much better than this."
Earlier, Greta trainer Michelle Lill's Lochinvar Aloisi won the maiden series final. Blake Moroney (Bang Bang Bye), Anne Foley (Jackey Moon) and Jason Mackay (Context) were other Hunter trainers to have a victory.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
