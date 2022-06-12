Dylan Gibbons eyeing another century after hitting milestone with city double

Thornton apprentice Dylan Gibbons has set another target after bringing up his 100th winner for the season with city double on Saturday at Randwick.
Gibbons won the opening two races on the program, taking the Jean Dubois-trained Zadig to a front-running victory in the Highway Plate (1500m) before a last-to-first effort on Bjorn Baker-prepared Wingardium in the 1100m handicap.
The Wingardium win took Gibbons to 100 for the campaign, which is just his second full season of race riding. He also has 12 city winners in just 57 rides this season and hopes to take that momentum into a shot at the coveted metropolitan apprentices' title in 2022-23.
But with still seven weeks left this season, the 20-year-old has set another goal.
"My main aim at the start of the season was to get to 100, and if I got there early enough, I wanted try to get to 114 because that will get me to 200 career winners," Gibbons said.
He will ride in Sydney next Saturday but will be suspended the following weekend. He will miss four meetings (June 21-30) after pleading guilty to careless riding early in the Zadig win.
Former Scone-based apprentice Reece Jones, now with John O'Shea at Randwick, went to 30 city wins for the season with victories aboard Waihaha Falls, Comme Bella Fille, Cliff's Art and Jojo Was A Man.
At Eagle Farm, Loch Eagle was third in the Gunsynd Classic was Gibbons' boss, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
