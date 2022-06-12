Newcastle Herald
Chris Waller-trained mare Frumos stars at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
Updated June 12 2022 - 4:19am, first published 12:30am
Australia's champion trainer, Chris Waller, was in England preparing for this week's Royal Ascot carnival when his talented American-bred mare Frumos produced the run of the day at Newcastle on Saturday.

