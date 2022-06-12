Chris Waller-trained mare Frumos stars at Newcastle

Australia's champion trainer, Chris Waller, was in England preparing for this week's Royal Ascot carnival when his talented American-bred mare Frumos produced the run of the day at Newcastle on Saturday.
The four-year-old, raced by the powerful Orbis Bloodstock, was on debut after one trial, where she was a close third.
Jockey Rory Hutchings took Frumos back to last from her wide barrier and she cruised along until called on to make up ground near the home turn in the 1400m maiden. Frumos circled the field then unleashed from halfway down the straight. The winning margin was 4.71 lengths.
Hutchings made it a winning double on Straya Pride in the next race, a 1400m benchmark 64 handicap. The Terry Croft-trained Straya Pride was a last-start Hawkesbury winner.
The Newcastle combination of trainer Terry Drayton and apprentice Bailey Wheeler were successful in the 900m maiden plate.
The Leopard's Tale, in his ninth start, was allowed to run from the rails barrier and he led throughout. It was 17-year-old Wheeler's 37th winner of the season.
Warwick Farm-trained Dr Evil confirmed his liking for the Newcastle track when he was a narrow winner in the final race, a benchmark 68 handicap (1600m).
A tough stayer with good wet track form, Dr Evil had not started since May 14 when placed in a Midway Handicap at the Scone city class standalone meeting.
Trained by John Steinmetz, the five-year-old has won four of five runs on rain-affected tracks.
