Hunter Valley police hunt for driver after three injured in Denman crash

A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital with serious spinal injuries sustained in a single-vehicle car crash at Denman on Sunday morning.
Hunter Valley police suspect the driver fled the scene before they arrived. The accident occurred about 9.45am on Rosemount Road, Denman, south-west of Muswellbrook, where a Mitsubishi Colt lost control and rolled before coming to a stop at the side of the road. NSW Ambulance paramedics and Fire and Rescue NSW also attended to help free three passengers. The other two passengers, aged 19 and 20, were treated at the scene before being taken to Muswellbrook Hospital.
A crime scene was established and specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au where Information will be treated in strict confidence - and not via NSW Police social media sites.
A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.
