ON a weekend when the Newcastle Knights selected a backline comprising six Queenslanders and an Englishman, a home-grown player they discarded has made a dream NRL debut for Melbourne Storm.
Grant Anderson was virtually unknown when the Storm promoted him as an 11th-hour replacement for Queensland winger Xavier Coates but, by the time full-time sounded at the SCG on Saturday night, the former Central Newcastle utility back and Knights junior had made a name for himself in spectacular fashion.
Playing on the right wing, Anderson scored two tries to help Melbourne beat the Sydney Roosters 26-18 and potentially earn himself a full-time NRL contract.
A Valentine-Eleebana junior, Anderson played under-18s and under-20s for the Knights and was preparing with his elder brother Cameron to play reserve grade in 2020, when COVID-19 forced the abandonment of the NSW Cup competition.
The 22-year-old's father, Heath, who is president of the Central club, said his sons heard nothing more from the Knights and, assuming they were not required, Grant accepted an offer to join Northern Pride in the Queensland Cup competition last season.
After an impressive stint with the Pride, he signed with the Storm's Q-Cup feeder team, Sunshine Coast Falcons, and when required has been travelling to Melbourne on a train-and-trial basis.
"He's been down to train for four weeks at a time but, with all due respect, we never thought we'd put him in," Storm coach Bellamy said after Anderson's debut.
"Centre is his preferred position. He was going to be down for five weeks during Origin and I think [now] that'll get extended.
"When Xavier went down ... he was the last man standing. His family came in last night and his dad was reduced to tears. He did one hell of a job."
Anderson's father said Grant was "absolutely" disappointed when the Knights showed no apparent interest in retaining him.
"No one called him," Heath said.
"He'd been a starter in under-18s and under-20s, playing with kids like Bradman Best, Tex Hoy and Matty Croker, all those kids that have come through.
"And after that, when the NSW Cup season got called off, the club just never got back to him. No communication. It hurt him, but then he went up to Queensland and I guess he's taken his opportunities.
"As I said to him after the game: 'Mate you're an NRL player now, and nobody can take that away from you'."
Central coach Phil Williams said Anderson's debut was "a dream come true" that should inspire other young players. "He got a lucky break, but he took that chance and grabbed it with both hands," Williams said.
Anderson, who has been juggling a carpentry job with football commitments, said he learned of his selection last Thursday when he was shopping for groceries.
"It's unbelievable," he said. "Crazy. It's gone heaps fast."
He had about 60 friends and family at the SCG cheering him on.
