Newcastle Knights discard Grant Anderson lives out a dream debut for Melbourne Storm

By Robert Dillon
June 12 2022 - 5:00am
SURREAL: Grant Anderson celebrates a debut try.

ON a weekend when the Newcastle Knights selected a backline comprising six Queenslanders and an Englishman, a home-grown player they discarded has made a dream NRL debut for Melbourne Storm.

