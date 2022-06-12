Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jerry Schwartz and Cessnock Council at loggerheads over subdivision for Madoo Museum and Cultural Hub

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
June 12 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wonnarua Nation Aboriginal Corporation chair Lee Hinton and CEO Laurie Perry, Jerry Schwartz, former Upper Hunter MP Michael Johnsen and former Cessnock mayor Bob Pynsent at the site of the proposed cultural centre at Lovedale in 2020.

The vision is to create a first class museum and cultural hub to celebrate the Hunter's proud Indigenous heritage at Cessnock.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.