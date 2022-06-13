Newcastle Herald
Newcastle men fall short of NSW hockey decider

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated June 13 2022 - 8:11am, first published 7:30am
ON THE BALL: Newcastle's Josh Bruton in action during the NSW titles semi-final loss to Illawarra South Coast on Monday at Tamworth. Picture: Samantha Newsam/Northern Daily Leader

Newcastle coach David Willott lamented missed opportunities after his side bowed out of the NSW men's hockey championships with a 2-0 semi-final loss to Illawarra South Coast on Monday at Tamworth.

