Newcastle men fall short of NSW hockey decider

Newcastle coach David Willott lamented missed opportunities after his side bowed out of the NSW men's hockey championships with a 2-0 semi-final loss to Illawarra South Coast on Monday at Tamworth.
In a replay of last year's decider, Illawarra South Coast again prevailed over Newcastle. They then lost to the hosts 3-2 in the grand final.
Newcastle were undefeated through the pool games on Saturday and Sunday, beating Metro South West 3-1, Sydney East 7-0, Lithgow 4-0 and North West Sydney 1-0.
However, field goals in the first and seconds quarters from Illawarra South Coast's Thomas Dolby and Callum Mackay on Monday, and missed chances at the opposite end, brought Newcastle's campaign to an end.
"We had lots of chances," Willott said.
"They probably had only four or five chances and put a couple away and we had bucket loads and just couldn't put them in the net.
"They had changes as well. They had a few players who didn't play last year, just like us, but we had enough opportunities.
"We made a couple of turnovers to give them opportunities. They countered us and got them and that was it. Their goalie had a good game as well and it was just one of those days.
"I was still happy with the effort over the weekend.
"With the players we lost leading into the tournament, we still did really well and had enough opportunities to be in the final."
Newcastle lost Blake Hinton, Matt Magann, Lukas Gremm and Tom Brown to injury or illness leading into the competition.
Newcastle's No.2 team missed the final in division two after losing to eventual champions Sydney South 1-0 on Monday.
In the women's state titles at Newcastle International Hockey Centre, the hosts finished sixth in the top division with a 1-0 loss to Northern Sydney and Beaches on Monday.
Losses on Sunday to Orange 4-2 and North West Sydney 4-0 ended Newcastle semi-final hopes. They beat Tamworth 5-2 and Metro South West 3-0 on Saturday.
North West Sydney went on to down Sydney South 4-0 in the decider.
In division three, Newcastle's No.2 team finished fourth after winning three of their four pool games then drawing 1-1 with Manning Valley on Monday.
Far North Coast beat Manning Valley 6-4 in the final.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
