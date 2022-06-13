Lettuce tell you about some ways to save

WITH the rising cost of living, let's have another look at how people can save.
To start with, the fruit and vegetable prices are not all affected, so instead of being afraid of the prices, simply make a few changes. Carrots are cheap, sweet potatoes and potatoes are still reasonably cheap. Pumpkin is exceptionally cheap at the moment. It is the leafy vegetables that aren't, but there are plenty of indoor grown lettuce varieties that are still much cheaper than iceberg which only a few weeks ago were as low as $2.50. Mandarins are still less than $4 a kilo. Avocados have never been cheaper. Eggs are still one of the best value buys and everybody has cheap basic bread which freezes quite well.
Today, most people have bigger expenses on tech like subscription streaming services. Many shows that people pay for are available for zero cost on SBS and ABC iview plus the main channels, although the internet isn't cheap, but TV is still free last time I checked. I recently negotiated a new deal on the internet which in turn paid for those extra services I want. I've heard that there are plenty of new phone services where bringing your own phone gets you a deal for $120 a year with basic calls and text. Shop around.
At home people can simply wear more to stay home, get those old woolly jumpers out. I'm an early riser so I put a jacket on and my own body heat is more than enough after a few minutes even if it's 4C outside. If using a heater, turn it off once the room is warm. Also it's amazing how you can save on fuel if you line up your trips to cover more than one task.
HOW smart were the present and previous state premiers when they all decided at about the same time to sell off the power stations and accompanying infrastructure.
They reaped the benefit of all those millions of dollars and in doing so passed the responsibility now of providing cheap and reliable power over to the federal government, after the successful bidders for privatisation failed to deliver.
The situation that we are in now, I believe, would not be as dire if the states had continued to be the sole providers of electricity, with the governments and general public adopting the attitude of "she'll be right mate".
History shows us that all is not right and we are all suffering financial hardship, (not only at the bowser, that's another story) but at the power box as well.
IN what is an unwelcome development for an incoming government Australia - and much of the world - we have an energy crisis.
The media reports tell us that the reasons for this are closely linked to the war in the Ukraine, global energy prices, run down power stations and our failure to secure enough of the gas we currently export.
All very true except that these emphasise failures on the supply side while downplaying the demand side which is thought of as a temporary issue of cold weather instead of a climate change crisis that will continue to interrupt energy supplies through extreme weather events.
Also, like all environmental issues energy consumption is two-dimensional, it's the product of our individual consumption and our population numbers, with the latter showing a huge jump of 6.5 million in the 20 years from 2000.
Much of this, around 60 per cent was due to the boost the Howard government made to immigration as well as to temporary workers and overseas students all of whom add to power demand.
Just by an off the cuff estimate it could be argued that without the Howard and Rudd intervention in what had been a modest immigration of 70,000 a year we would now have a lower population by about 2.5 million, and thus a considerable reduction in energy demand, enough perhaps to be meet with existing supplies and thus no power price hikes.
THE recent announcement that the government has ordered the regulator AEMO to buy and store natural gas, is simply a distraction by the Labor government based on the usual spin.
The proposal is unworkable. Voters should simply ask where will AEMO store this gas first, any facilities would cost millions and given the current problem is a pipeline capacity problem they will still have to find a way to get the gas to users.
Secondly, having AEMO bidding in the market would only increase gas prices and possibly they will also need to bid for haulage capacity squeezing out genuine users (as I recall hoarding haulage is illegal).
The real immediate problem we face is a lack of black coal generation which does not rely on investment in pipelines. Surprisingly, however, the APA Group (owner of the Moomba Sydney pipeline) announced on May 25 that it is proceeding with stage two of an enhancement to the pipeline capacity in eastern Australia that would, when complete in 2024, increase capacity by 25 per cent at a cost of $270 million.
So, let's stop trying to make out Labor is fixing the problem, it seems the fixes have been underway for some while before the election.
The real area that Labor could fix is to drop its obsession with renewables and diversify our energy mix by considering new high efficiency coal plants located on existing sites like Liddell and maybe nuclear plants, but there Australia is years away from having a trained workforce.
FROM time to time, including last week (Letters, 9/6) correspondents suggest that Australia should acquire small modular reactors (SMRs) to replace coal-fired power generation.
In theory, SMRs might seem to be a good solution if only as a stop-gap until the technology and infrastructure to enable complete transition to renewable energy is in place, but there is one small problem - SMRs are not available.
Yes, there is a lot of research and some development, but it seems that it will still be many years before a proven, cost-effective nuclear capacity could be obtained and set up for operation in Australia.
France, considered a leader in nuclear energy, has only recently announced an investment of public funds into SMR development and "hopes" to see an SMR prototype by 2030.
The four SMRs currently under construction are in Argentina, China and Russia. Argentina's (with capacity of only 25MW) is being built adjacent to its Atucha 1 nuclear power plant; China's 125MW SMR will be on the site of the Changjiang nuclear plant. The two Russian SMRs each generate less than 75MW.
There may be a place for SMRs somewhere in the mix in the future however perhaps, given the progress in recent years, renewable energy generation and storage capability will develop at a faster pace making SMRs irrelevant.
WELL said Charles Nightingale, ("Direct feedback needed on energy", Letters, 9/6), on nuclear energy. In fact a recent survey by the wonderful Institute of Public Affairs found 53 per cent of Australians in favour of building nuclear plants, including a surprisingly high number of Labor and Green voters. If climate zealots are really serious about providing reliable energy with no emissions, nuclear energy is a no-brainer. It seems those inner-city Greens and Teals rich enough to not care about power prices are using the suburbanites and those in the regions to conduct their own experiment with renewables.
LABOR has had a decade in opposition, surely enough time to plan for a smooth transition in energy policy or as I suspect, they have been caught off guard not even having enough faith in themselves to ever win an election. A decade of degrading the Coalition and now we have Bambi in the spotlight! As for the treasurer, Chalmers trying to slither away from the promised better management under Labor because the Coalition left a mess! If unemployment below 4 per cent and a growing economy is a mess considering the pandemic, what is the target Chalmers has for employment and economic growth?
IT is interesting indeed to note that because the ACT, successfully, in 2020, made the transition to 100 per cent renewable energy, electricity costs in Canberra will actually decrease in 2022-23. The example set by the ACT will surely be watched with considerable interest across Australia where increasing energy costs are causing an energy crisis.
DOMINIC Perrottet, would like NSW to believe he is honouring a long-standing promise, by finally doing something about NSW's woeful palliative care. But maybe his decision has more to do with the final legalising of NSW's assisted dying law. The Premier is opposed to euthanasia on religious grounds, as is Labor's Chris Minns. As one of the growing number of older Australians, if I faced a painful death, I would prefer to extend my life if palliative care were more effective. But I would still like to choose assisted dying if the palliative care proved to be ineffective in relieving pain.
DON Fraser, (Short Takes, 9/6), I think the ABC already does plenty to "level up the playing field" with what you call their "most biased political show in our history". David Speers, the host of ABC's political show Insiders, is a former political editor of Sky News, as well as a former host of three shows on the network, and many regular Insiders guests have ties to Rupert Murdoch, Peter Costello, and/or the Liberal Party.
