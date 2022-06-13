Lettuce tell you about some ways to save

To start with, the fruit and vegetable prices are not all affected, so instead of being afraid of the prices, simply make a few changes. Carrots are cheap, sweet potatoes and potatoes are still reasonably cheap. Pumpkin is exceptionally cheap at the moment. It is the leafy vegetables that aren't, but there are plenty of indoor grown lettuce varieties that are still much cheaper than iceberg which only a few weeks ago were as low as $2.50. Mandarins are still less than $4 a kilo. Avocados have never been cheaper. Eggs are still one of the best value buys and everybody has cheap basic bread which freezes quite well.