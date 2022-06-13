HARRY Atkinson will take confidence into a big fortnight of golf that he hopes yields a place in the NSW All-Schools team and a State title.
Atkinson (71,67) finished runner-up to a red-hot Geoffrey Guan (73,63) at the Macarthur Junior Masters on Monday.
Atkinson's three-under total was enough to secure the 14-15 years age group and was a timely boost ahead of the NSW All School Championship (Yamba) and NSW Junior Championships (Byron Bay) which are being held over consecutive weeks, starting next Monday.
"I have been working hard on my game and it is starting to pay off," Atkinson said. "I will take some confidence up to Yamba. I am just grinding it out and my putting has been the best it has ever been."
A year-10 student at Macquarie College, Atkinson finished second to Guan at the NSW All Schools titles last year. He was selected in a merit team but didn't get to represent NSW due to COVID. However, the School Sports Australian Championships return this year and will be held in Victoria in August.
Guan turns 18 next month and Macarthur was his final Jack Newton Junior Golf event.
He carded a two-over 73 in windy conditions at Camden on Sunday, three behind overnight leader Ed Procter. Guan opened his second round with four straight birdies and finished with eight for the round.
"He is hard to chase down when he is in form," said Atkinson, who is only 15.
Atkinson's round featured five birdies, highlighted by two putts from five metres.
His runner-up at Macarthur followed second place at the Mid North Coast Junior Masters last month.
The winner of the NSW Junior Championships earns a start in the NSW Open against the professionals.
'"There is a fair bit to play for in the next two weeks," Atkinson said.
Ella Scaysbrook will lead the girls' charge in Yamba.
The 16-year-old Macquarie College student finished equal seventh at the Singapore Junior Championships last week.
Scaysbrook carded rounds of 73,76,74 to be eights strokes adrift of Jamie Ng.
Australia finished third in the teams event behind Thailand and Singapore.
