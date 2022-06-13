Scone races: Newcastle jockey Ash Morgan out to kick clear in NSW title race

Newcastle-based Welshman Ash Morgan is hoping to pinch a gap on top jockey James McDonald in the race for the NSW premiership with wins at Scone on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old has 119 winners this season, one clear of McDonald, who is at the Royal Ascot carnival. A world away at Scone, Morgan is keen to capitalise with four rides.
Morgan's best chance looks to be Kayobi, which debuts for Newcastle trainer Sam Kavanagh. The three-year-old Maurice gelding was $1.75 with TAB for race two, a 1300m maiden, which will be his third start after seconds at Muswellbrook and Scone when with Paul Messara. Morgan rode Kayobi to a trial win at Muswellbrook last week.
"Its first couple of runs have been really good, especially the run at Scone," Morgan said. "I trialled him and he didn't really feel like a 1000m horse so for him to run that well in a 1000m race was very good.
"He didn't do a whole lot in the trial. I just gave him a bit of a shake up late. Sam hasn't had him too long so he just wanted to see where he was fitness-wise. He's obviously confident he has him fit enough for the 1300 and I was happy with his trial."
He then rides filly So Fly Baby ($13) for Scone trainer Rod Northam in the next.
"I rode it over 1000m at Tamworth [for fourth two starts back] and that was probably too short for it," he said. "I know Rod has a bit of a rap on it. They ran it in the Inglis Challenge last year, so I think the horse is better than its last couple of runs suggest. Hopefully the step up in trip will help."
Morgan partners Mr Polar, for Newcastle trainer Charlie Porter, in the 1000m handicap. He has been unplaced in four runs since a third at Wyong behind Coal Crusher, which went on to three city wins.
"I've ridden him a couple of times this prep and his run against Coal Crusher was enormous," Morgan said. "He got back and got beat only a length. You take that run into this race and he'd be right there, but it's whether he's in the same form."
His other mount is Matt Smith's Bel Suono ($7.50) in the seventh.
"I rode her at Newcastle [when sixth three starts ago] and I really liked the run," he said. "She got back a bit and hit the line OK, then she came out and won next start at Goulburn. And the horse she beat came out and won his next start. I didn't think the last run was bad either [when seventh at Goulburn], first time out of maiden grade."
Morgan, in his second stint living in Newcastle, moved to Australia in 2018 to reignite his career. Starting out with Brett Cavanough at Scone, Morgan had 45 winners in 2018-19, then 57.5 in 2019-20 and 82.5 in 2020-21.
"Obviously 100 was my target this season, and I got that, and I'm up top of the state premiership now so I'm trying to go full bore and win that," he said.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
