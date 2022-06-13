Newcastle Herald
Scone races: Newcastle jockey Ash Morgan out to kick clear in NSW title race

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
June 13 2022 - 8:30am
FLYING: Newcastle-based hoop Ash Morgan is leading the NSW jockeys' premiership with 119 winners with seven weeks remaining in the season. Picture: Newcastle Racecourse

Newcastle-based Welshman Ash Morgan is hoping to pinch a gap on top jockey James McDonald in the race for the NSW premiership with wins at Scone on Tuesday.

Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

