Towering waves were the backdrop for those who braved the chilly conditions for a dip at Merewether ocean baths on Monday.
Photographer Grant Sproule captured the scenes as huge waves battered the Newcastle coastline.
The NSW Bureau of Meteorology had a dangerous surf warning in place on Monday, continuing Tuesday, with damaging waves pounding the east coast.
The weather agency said a deep low pressure system near New Zealand generated a large and powerful swell along the NSW coast.
Large, powerful surf conditions are expected to continue Tuesday, making crossing bars in boats and rock fishing dangerous, before conditions ease in the afternoon.
NSW Police Marine Area Command says people should consider staying out of coastal waters and "avoid walking near surf-exposed areas".
"Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf," the marine command said.
"Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing plans or delaying their voyage. Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a life jacket.
"Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan."
According to the weather bureau, top temperatures of 16 to 17 degrees are forecast across the Hunter region for today, with a low of one degree predicted for Singleton, Cessnock and Scone, and two degrees for Maitland and Wallsend.
