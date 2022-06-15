Hunter's illustrious Mount Pleasant unveils its refurbished Pokolbin cellar door

IN AUGUST 2020, in the wake of its $14 million purchase by the Sydney-based Medich family investment group, the Hunter's illustrious Mount Pleasant operation shut its cellar door to embark on what has been a $4 million refurbishment.
Tomorrow, the impressively transformed building reopens with a beguiling array of 20 wines ranging from the Icon Range $275-a-bottle Mount Pleasant 2017 Maurice O'Shea Shiraz to the $25 Estate Series 2019 and 2021 Isabelle Rosés and 2019 Leontine Chardonnay.
There's also a $90 Significant Sites 2014 Cellar Aged Lovedale Semillon and a sortie into alternate varieties with a $30 Estate Series 2021 Tempranillo-Touriga and a 2021 Fiano.
Fiano is a white grape variety originating in Campania in Southern Italy, touriga is the Portuguese-origin touriga nacional grape and tempranillo the classic Spanish vine and is the third most widely planted grape in the world after cabernet sauvignon and merlot.
The revitalisation of the Mount Pleasant Marrowbone Road, Pokolbin, cellar door is also introducing a collection of small Mediterranean-inspired dishes created by consultant chef Justin North and head chef Kyle Whitbourne, formerly of Newcastle's classy, Good Food Guide-hatted Mason Restaurant.
Justin, also a toqued chef, explains that his and Kyle's aim has been to provide cellar door visitors with dishes that match the fine wines created by chief winemaker-general manager Adrian Sparks and his team.
"The lightly marinated yellowfin tuna with sesame, kohlrabi and dashi is a very delicate and well-balanced dish that works wonderfully with Mount Pleasant's chardonnay, fiano and aged semillons while the wild boar and fennel salami has an incredible depth of flavour that is perfect with the bigger shiraz styles," he says.
Other offerings include char-grilled red peppers with baked ricotta, Fawk Foods sourdough baguette with Woodlands extra-virgin olive oil, Mr Charcuterie duck, pistachio and sherry terrine, burrata cheese with roasted grapes, marinated Adina Grove olives and Westcombe aged English cheddar.
The cellar door exterior has been restyled in dramatic white hues and the interiors are luxurious furnished with open fires and seating commanding wonderful Hunter Wine Country views.
There is a spacious wine tasting area, a grand VIP banquet room, lavish lounge rooms and outdoor tasting spaces.
The cellar door opening has brought with it several new appointments at Mount Pleasant. Stephanie Airlie has become brand manager and Alexander Caillard is now national sales and marketing manager. Alexander is the son of top wine industry figure and Master of Wine Andrew Caillard.
HOW great to see Mount Pleasant restored to its rightful place as a hallmark of Hunter Valley and Australian wine.
Its future was clouded in January 2020 after its parent, the 143-year-old McWilliam company, went bust owing almost $40 million.
Worse came when administrators ruled that all 2020 grapes on Mount Pleasant had to be dropped to the ground after becoming unusable by bushfire smoke taint.
There was better news the following May when creditors agreed to the $32.25 million purchase by the Griffith-based Calabria family firm of McWilliam's brands, stock holdings and Riverina vineyards, winery and cellar door at Hanwood.
A last-minute $47.5 million bid for both McWilliam's and Mount Pleasant by De Bortoli Wines was rejected and the Hunter icon, with cellar door, 800-tonne-capacity Marrowbone Road, Pokolbin, winery and some of Australia's greatest vineyards was sold for $14 million to the Sydney-based Medich family investment group. Marrowbone Road site winegrowing dates back to 1880, when pioneer settler Charles King planted vines on what is now the treasured Old Hill vineyard.
Headed by chairman Roy Medich OAM and his son Anthony as CEO, the Medichs produce beef, chickens, eggs, fruit and vegetables and honey in the Hunter under the Hunter Farm Collective operation and has developed the Branxton Radford Park and Lower Belford Murray's Rise housing estates.
Showing appreciation of Mount Pleasant's iconic status, the Medichs shut the Marrowbone Road cellar door to allow the refurbishment and approved chief winemaker-general manager Adrian Sparks and his team making major vineyard and winery and upgrades. Coinciding with the cellar door opening is a full label redesign, with a simplified format featuring an original crest used by Mount Pleasant founder Maurice O'Shea.
In the vineyards, 13 hectares of struggling younger semillon and chardonnay vines have been ripped out in the Wine Country Drive Lovedale vineyard and replaced by high-grade chardonnay and semillon rootlings, while the prized 15 hectares of older semillon vines have been retained to continue making the flagship Lovedale semillons.
Adrian and Co have upped the process begun in 2014 of boosting the varietal mix into alternate varieties. Fiano and a blend of tempranillo and touriga are established in the portfolio and there are new plantings of the Mediterranean-origin vermentino variety and mencia vines of Spanish and Portuguese origins.
FROM a long-admired marque, the Mount Pleasant 2021 Single Vineyard Old Paddock and Old Hill Shiraz has 14% alcohol, bright crimson hues and berry pastille aromas. The front palate shows vibrant blackcurrant flavour, the middle palate Morello cherry, briar, spice and cedary oak and a finish of ferric tannins.
PRICE: $55.
DRINK WITH: roast duck and plum and Cointreau sauce.
AGEING: 12 years.
RATING: 5 stars (out of 6)
THE Mount Pleasant 2021 Estate Grown Fiano comes from a white varietal native to Campania in south-west Italy and this Hunter wine is straw in the glass and has honeysuckle scents, zingy kiwifruit front palate flavour and pear, lime zest and gunmetal middle-palate characters. Steely acid refreshes at the finish.
PRICE: $30.
DRINK WITH: asparagus and smoked trout quiche.
AGEING: three years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
THIS Mount Pleasant 2021 Estate Grown Tempranillo-Touriga is one of 20 wines on offer at the plush Marrowbone Road cellar door and mountpleasantwines.com.au. It has 13.5% alcohol, deep garnet hues and spicy front-palate flavour. Plum, bramble jelly, bay leaf and savoury oak feature on middle palate and the finish has minty tannins.
PRICE: $30.
DRINK WITH: Mongolian lamb.
AGEING: five years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
