Hunter's illustrious Mount Pleasant unveils its refurbished Pokolbin cellar door

A last-minute $47.5 million bid for both McWilliam's and Mount Pleasant by De Bortoli Wines was rejected and the Hunter icon, with cellar door, 800-tonne-capacity Marrowbone Road, Pokolbin, winery and some of Australia's greatest vineyards was sold for $14 million to the Sydney-based Medich family investment group. Marrowbone Road site winegrowing dates back to 1880, when pioneer settler Charles King planted vines on what is now the treasured Old Hill vineyard.