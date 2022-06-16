Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs
Music

McAlister Kemp back with a bang after a seven-year hiatus

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
June 16 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK IN THE GAME: Drew McAlister and Troy Kemp, collectively known as McAlister Kemp, are touring again with a new album.

Seven years after their last tour together, the popular country rock duo of Drew McAlister and Troy Kemp - McAlister Kemp to their fans - have reunited for a new tour and album.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.